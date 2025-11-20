B2K and Bow Wow to Co-Headline 28-City ‘Boys 4 Life’ Tour Starting February 2026

A major reunion fuels the Boys 4 Life Tour as B2K joins Bow Wow for a 28-city U.S. run celebrating both acts' 25-year milestones. The trek launches in mid-February 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina, before wrapping in April in Hampton, Virginia. The tour marks B2K's first full-scale reunion in years, spotlighting a legacy that includes four Billboard top-10 singles and a No. 1 album driven by hits such as "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Gots Ta Be," "Uh Huh," and "Why I Love You."

"With my 25-year anniversary in the music industry, I'm excited to finally bring this tour to life and give the fans what they've been waiting for," Bow Wow says in a statement.

The lineup features a strong roster of early-2000s R&B and hip-hop stars. Jeremih mixes smooth R&B with current production and helps bridge generations of fans. Amerie adds a polished and active vocal presence that will add texture to the tour's stylistic mix. Pretty Ricky adds to a wider revival of the era's sensuality, along with a club-driven sound.

Southern hip-hop fixtures Waka Flocka, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, and Dem Franchize Boyz deliver high-energy performances that highlight Atlanta's deep imprint on mid-2000s rap, crunk, and snap trends. Together, the bill presents a full-spectrum celebration of an era that helped define fashion, dance, and youth culture while emphasizing the ongoing evolution of its artists.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Presale runs today with code BPC, followed by general on-sale beginning Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. The itinerary also includes a Detroit stop at Little Caesars Arena on a Friday in early April 2026.