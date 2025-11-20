Cardi B Gives Fans First Glimpse of Baby Number Four with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B just made the internet stop scrolling for a second. On Wednesday, Nov. 19, she posted the first photos of her newborn baby boy, giving fans a warm and adorable peek at the latest addition to her growing family. While she kept his name a mystery, the proud mom looked completely in the moment as she held her son in a cozy nursery.

In one of the sweetest shots, the baby snoozed peacefully while rocking a New England Patriots cap and onesie. The outfit was a playful shout out to her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver who suits up for the same team. Cardi also shared a picture of herself, Diggs, and their newborn in the hospital just after delivery, though the baby’s face was blurred. Another photo showed her cuddling with him, plus a close up of that tiny onesie everyone is now obsessed with.

"11/4 🧸🩶🏈," she wrote in her caption, finally revealing her son’s birthday.

A Growing Blended Family

This little guy is Cardi’s first child with Diggs, but definitely not her first time in the mom role. She already shares daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave, with her ex Offset. Diggs is also a dad to two daughters, Nova and Charliee, making their combined family full of kids and personality.

News of the baby’s arrival first surfaced on November 13, when multiple sources including TMZ shared the update. Fans had suspected the big moment was coming, but Cardi had kept the details close.

Confirming the Journey

The rapper first went public with her pregnancy on CBS Mornings in an interview aired September 17.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she told anchor Gayle King in the pre taped conversation.

When King congratulated her, Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar, smiled and shared, "I'm excited." She added, "I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

Cardi and Diggs were first linked in October 2024. Though they attended plenty of the same events, they made sure to arrive separately for months. Finally, in May 2025, they decided to step into the spotlight together at a Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Owning Her Story

Cardi explained to King why she kept both the romance and the pregnancy under wraps for so long. "I just was like, 'Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding," she said. "On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I'm saying? Let me close some deals first. And it's like, you don't really want to say right way that you're pregnant. It's like, 'Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.'"

In a funny and very real moment, she admitted she had not even told her parents before the interview.

"They just be looking at me," she said, explaining that she was hesitant because "I'm very scared of my parents!"

But she made sure to note that their feelings toward Diggs were nothing to worry about.

"They like him, they do like him," she said.