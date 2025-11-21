ContestsEvents
Miguel Reveals Usher passed on ‘Sure Thing’

Miguel’s smooth voice and soulful writing may feel effortless now, but his path was anything but simple. On a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, the CAOS singer sat down…

Kayla Morgan
MIGUEL
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Annenberg Foundation

Miguel’s smooth voice and soulful writing may feel effortless now, but his path was anything but simple. On a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, the CAOS singer sat down with Shannon Sharpe and opened up about the early days when he was just trying to get someone, anyone, to take a chance on him.

When “Sure Thing” Knocked on Usher’s Door

Sharpe asked him about “Sure Thing” and whether it had truly been offered to Usher first. Miguel confirmed it with a smile, remembering how hungry he was to break into the industry.

“I was an unknown, obscure, grew up here in Inglewood and San Pedro and didn't have connections like that,” he told Sharpe. “So, it was a song that I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm willing to give it up if it's going to mean getting to the next level.’”

He sent the track to the team behind the “Yeah!” superstar. Even though Usher reportedly “liked it,” things just did not line up. “It didn't really make sense with everything else they were doing. And so he never really cut it, but it worked out,” Miguel explained.

Instead of heading to Usher’s catalog, “Sure Thing” ended up anchoring Miguel’s 2010 debut album All I Want Is You and helping launch the career fans know today.

A Surprise Mention of the King of Pop

Sharpe then asked if Miguel ever crossed paths with Michael Jackson. He said he had not, but friends once told him the late icon might have been interested in “Sure Thing” as well.

“I can't really confirm that. That's what I was told. It could have just been hearsay, but that would have been crazy,” Miguel said. He added that the possibility would have been “amazing” and a “dream.”

Crafting Beyoncé’s “Rocket” and Embracing Bold Ideas

Miguel also talked about writing Beyoncé’s steamy deep cut “Rocket.” He explained that he wanted the lyrics to feel daring and “exciting,” showing that even early on he was willing to take creative risks.

Miguel’s story proves that even the songs that define careers sometimes start out as ideas someone else nearly recorded. And sometimes the best thing that can happen is for a song to come right back home.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
