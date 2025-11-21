Miguel Reveals Usher passed on ‘Sure Thing’

Miguel’s smooth voice and soulful writing may feel effortless now, but his path was anything but simple. On a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, the CAOS singer sat down with Shannon Sharpe and opened up about the early days when he was just trying to get someone, anyone, to take a chance on him.

When “Sure Thing” Knocked on Usher’s Door

Sharpe asked him about “Sure Thing” and whether it had truly been offered to Usher first. Miguel confirmed it with a smile, remembering how hungry he was to break into the industry.

“I was an unknown, obscure, grew up here in Inglewood and San Pedro and didn't have connections like that,” he told Sharpe. “So, it was a song that I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm willing to give it up if it's going to mean getting to the next level.’”

He sent the track to the team behind the “Yeah!” superstar. Even though Usher reportedly “liked it,” things just did not line up. “It didn't really make sense with everything else they were doing. And so he never really cut it, but it worked out,” Miguel explained.

Instead of heading to Usher’s catalog, “Sure Thing” ended up anchoring Miguel’s 2010 debut album All I Want Is You and helping launch the career fans know today.

A Surprise Mention of the King of Pop

Sharpe then asked if Miguel ever crossed paths with Michael Jackson. He said he had not, but friends once told him the late icon might have been interested in “Sure Thing” as well.

“I can't really confirm that. That's what I was told. It could have just been hearsay, but that would have been crazy,” Miguel said. He added that the possibility would have been “amazing” and a “dream.”

Crafting Beyoncé’s “Rocket” and Embracing Bold Ideas

Miguel also talked about writing Beyoncé’s steamy deep cut “Rocket.” He explained that he wanted the lyrics to feel daring and “exciting,” showing that even early on he was willing to take creative risks.