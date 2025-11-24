This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 24

On Nov. 24, 1943, Richard Tee was born in Brooklyn, New York. He later became a talented pianist who teamed with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, and Diana Ross. Tee also worked with Mariah Carey. Their collaboration resulted in him winning a couple of awards from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Terry Lewis also celebrates his birthday on this day. His outstanding songwriting skills enabled him to write hits for many award-winning singers, including Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Usher, and Mary J. Blige. Stick around to discover more hip-hop and R&B history moments from Nov. 24.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some notable album releases from Nov. 24:

2009: Boyz II Men launched their 11th studio album, Love. Many fans were captivated by tracks such as "When I Fall In Love" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," thanks to their blend of R&B, soul, and pop elements.

Boyz II Men launched their 11th studio album, Love. Many fans were captivated by tracks such as "When I Fall In Love" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," thanks to their blend of R&B, soul, and pop elements. 2014: Power Book II: Ghost star Mary J. Blige released The London Sessions. This album featured songs such as "Whole Damn Year," "Doubt," and "Therapy." Critics praised it for highlighting Blige's powerful vocal performance and emotional intensity.

Power Book II: Ghost star Mary J. Blige released The London Sessions. This album featured songs such as "Whole Damn Year," "Doubt," and "Therapy." Critics praised it for highlighting Blige's powerful vocal performance and emotional intensity. 2017: Hopsin released No Shame, his first project through Undercover Prodigy, the label he founded after parting ways with Funk Volume in 2016. The album caught the attention of many music lovers because it allowed Hopsin to express his personal struggles, including his strained relationship with Alyce, his ex-girlfriend.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 24 marks the following cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B history:

2019: The American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Post Malone's Hollywood Bleeding won the Favorite Album award in rap/hip-hop, while Cardi B bagged the Favorite Artist prize in the same category. Other winners included Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, and Khalid.

The American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Post Malone's Hollywood Bleeding won the Favorite Album award in rap/hip-hop, while Cardi B bagged the Favorite Artist prize in the same category. Other winners included Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, and Khalid. 2024: The Rolling Loud festival took place at Thailand's Legend Siam Pattaya. The event, which began on Nov. 22, featured a diverse lineup that included A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and Playboi Carti. On Nov. 24, the latter was among the performers, along with Gunna, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry lost a few singers on Nov. 24:

1985: Big Joe Turner died from kidney failure in Inglewood, California. The "Honey Hush" singer was among the artists who laid the foundation for R&B in the 1940s, blending the genre with boogie-woogie to create jump blues.

Big Joe Turner died from kidney failure in Inglewood, California. The "Honey Hush" singer was among the artists who laid the foundation for R&B in the 1940s, blending the genre with boogie-woogie to create jump blues. 2016: Detroit native Colonel Abrams died at 67. According to sources, he was homeless for a while and had diabetes, which many fans believed caused his death. Abrams was known for his versatility, releasing hits such as "Trapped" and "I'm Not Gonna Let You."