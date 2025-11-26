Rihanna Responds to Instagram Post Using Her Photo in Relationship Discussion

Rihanna dropped a comment on Instagram Saturday, wanting to know why her photo ended up in a FemBase post about what men prefer when viewing pictures of their girlfriends.

The singer asked "How I catch this stray tho?" beneath the post. It featured an old snapshot of her pulling an odd face from a bad angle.

FemBase claimed men gravitate toward "candid or 'imperfect' photos" of their girlfriends and appreciate "natural expressions or unfiltered moments" that spark "feelings of closeness and affection." Someone paired this idea with the throwback image of the star.

Fans thought her response was hilarious. One wrote "I love that you clocked this RIH" while others packed the replies with laughing emojis.

This isn't her first rodeo clapping back at critics online. Earlier this year, she demolished a commenter who demanded fresh music and insulted how she looked. "You ain't cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f--k!" she fired back, per Billboard.