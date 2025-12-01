Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See B2K: Boys 4 Life Tour

Listen all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see B2K Boys for Lift Tour at Benchmark International Arena on April 12, 2025
B2K is hitting the road for their Boys For Life Tour, and they’re bringing all the early-2000s magic back to the stage — live at Benchmark International Arena on April 12, 2026!
This is your chance to see Omarion, Raz-B, Boog, and Fizz together again, performing the hits that defined an era:
🔥 Bump, Bump, Bump
🔥 Uh Huh
🔥 Gots Ta Be
🔥 Why I Love You
And so many more!
Get your TICKETS now
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 12/1-12/5/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/1-12/5/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets see B2K Boys 4 Life Tour at Benchmark International Arena on April 12
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Black Promoters Collective