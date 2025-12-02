Last Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See The Boy Is Mine Tour

Two icons. One unforgettable night. Brandy and Monica are teaming up and taking over Benchmark International Arena for The Boy Is Mine Tour and we’re giving YOU the chance to be in the building!

Enter now for your shot at a pair of tickets to see these R&B legends perform all the hits you grew up on, plus brand-new music, live on one stage.

Don’t Miss:

✨ Brandy performing classics like “Have You Ever,” “Full Moon,” “I Wanna Be Down”

✨ Monica bringing the heat with “So Gone,” “Angel of Mine,” “The Boy Is Mine”

✨ A historic night with two queens of R&B under one roof

Contest Rules: