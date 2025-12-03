This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 3

Dec. 3 has had numerous defining moments throughout the history of hip-hop and R&B. Trina, who shot to prominence for her collaboration with Trick Daddy, was born. On this date, the Chicago Bears Shufflin' Crew became only the second sports team to release its own music video. Below are other pivotal moments associated with Dec. 3.

2002: Over a year after releasing the Glitter soundtrack album, Mariah Carey launched her ninth album, Charmbracelet. The album incorporated R&B, gospel, and soul elements, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Smif-N-Wessun released their first EP, Born and Raised. The EP blended hip-hop and reggae sounds, with Junior Reid and Junior Kelly making guest appearances. 2021: Berner released a solo studio album titled Gotti. It featured star appearances from Rick Ross, Jadakiss, and Nas, among others, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

Berner released a solo studio album titled Gotti. It featured star appearances from Rick Ross, Jadakiss, and Nas, among others, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2021: Nardo Wick released his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick? The album featured famous names, such as Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby, and charted at No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

1988: The U.S. National Academy of Songwriters honored Carole King and Gerald Goffin with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to the recording industry.

Starring Ne-Yo, Queen Latifah, Common, and Mary J. Blige, The Wiz Live premiered on NBC. Based on the book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the live adaptation attracted 11.5 million viewers. 2017: LL Cool J, age 49 at the time, became the first rapper and the youngest musical artist to receive a Kennedy Center Honor.

1985: Ten members of the Chicago Bears football team recorded "The Super Bowl Shuffle" rap song. It received Gold certification after selling over 500,000 copies.

Ten members of the Chicago Bears football team recorded "The Super Bowl Shuffle" rap song. It received Gold certification after selling over 500,000 copies. 2022: SZA delivered a sultry performance of the song "Big Boys" on Saturday Night Live. The song became an overnight hit with over 2 million TikTok videos using the song's audio.

1966: A court handed Ray Charles a five-year suspended sentence and a $10,000 fine after convicting him of heroin and marijuana possession. He escaped jail for agreeing to enter and complete a drug rehabilitation program.

Akon appeared before a Fishkill, New York, court to face charges of second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a minor after throwing a fan off stage during the KFEST concert. 2024: In the YSL Records racketeering trial, a jury found Yak Gotti not guilty on all counts and SB guilty on a weapons possession charge.