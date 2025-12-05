ContestsEvents
Cardi B Takes Top Spot on Billboard’s 2025 Hottest Female Rappers List

Melissa Lianne
Cardi B attends Cardi B's Gala After Party with Revolve And FWRD At Silencio on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer via Getty Images

Cardi B snagged the No. 1 position on Billboard's second annual Hottest Female Rappers list on Dec. 3. It weighed record quality, chart performance, touring numbers, business deals, and how much noise she made in pop culture.

The Bronx MC returned in September with her second No. 1 album, Am I The Drama?, ending a seven-year gap between studio releases. The project scored her an 11th GRAMMY nomination, as "Outside" competes for best rap performance in 2026.

"After a seven-year wait between albums, Cardi continues to prove why she's a force of nature, and will always be relevant," wrote Angel Diaz for Billboard. "All she needs to do now is to add some more acting credits to her resume, and she'll be on her way to having her own daytime TV show."

Doechii claimed the No. 2 slot. She won best rap album at the 2025 GRAMMYs for Alligator Bites Never Heal. The Florida artist collected five 2026 GRAMMY nominations total, including record and song of the year for "Anxiety," which cracked the Hot 100's top 10.

GloRilla took third, racking up six GRAMMY nominations for 2026. Her debut album GLORIOUS peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and spawned hits like "TGIF," "Hollon," and "Whatchu Kno About Me." She also headlined her own Glorious Tour.

Fans can read the full Top 10 Hottest Female Rappers of 2025 at Billboard. Cardi B will kick off the Little Miss Drama Tour in February 2026, with tickets and info available on her website.

Melissa LianneWriter
