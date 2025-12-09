ContestsEvents
Jay-Z Gifts DJ Khaled Restored 1991 BMW M3 for 50th Birthday

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Jay-Z on the left and DJ Khaled on the right.
DJ Khaled marked his 50th birthday in Miami with a gift that carried deep personal meaning: a fully restored 1991 BMW M3 presented by Lenny S. on behalf of Lenny S. and Jay-Z. The surprise paid tribute to Khaled's early Miami hustle era, when he owned the same model and used it as a foundation for his teenage DJ grind, selling mixtapes, Pelle Pelle items, and more from the trunk.

Before the reveal, Khaled reflected on his original M3 and the pivotal role it played in his rise. “I had an M3, hustling,” said Khaled while holding a picture of himself posing with the same car when he was 15. “We used to do parties, rent out halls. We used to charge $5 at the door, and the flyers were graffiti. … I bought an M3, and this M3, I put a system in it. I was like, 15, 16, and I put a system in it, and the whole car caught on fire.”

The restored M3 arrived without the custom sound system at first, a small snag that was later clarified, but it didn't diminish the emotional moment. Sitting in the front seat, Khaled recounted memories of driving through Miami while selling mixtapes and laying the foundation for his career. The vehicle featured a vanity plate reading “WTB-M3,” mirroring the plate from his youth.

Then he was surprised with the car, minus the system. “Nah, this legendary,” said Khaled, clearly thrilled with the mint-condition car. “Y'all went crazy with that. You know how classic this is? … Yo Hov, stop, y'all gonna make me cry. … I used to sell alligator shoes out the back of the trunk! This that real deal. … Lenny S and Jay-Z got me an M3.”

The gesture highlighted Khaled's long-standing bond with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, a relationship that has shaped his business mindset and success across music, entrepreneurship, and global branding. For Khaled, the upgraded M3 represents a combination of displaying wealth and a return to his youth, as he used to dream of owning a car like that when he was a child, and today he is a global business success for what he has accomplished. Following his viral moment with an ice cream chest, Khaled wrapped up his birthday celebrations and reflected on his significant birthday.

