ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Clears the Air on Baby Name Rumor

When you are Cardi B, even a tiny sweater can start a giant rumor. That is exactly what happened when fans spotted the word “Liem” stitched on a baby outfit…

Kayla Morgan
NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images). (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

When you are Cardi B, even a tiny sweater can start a giant rumor. That is exactly what happened when fans spotted the word “Liem” stitched on a baby outfit and quickly assumed it was the name of her newborn son. Cardi, however, was not about to let the guess spread without saying something.

During a recent Instagram Live, the Am I the Drama? rapper responded directly to a fan who asked, “How is baby Liem?” Cardi quickly shut that down, saying, “That is not his name,” and then explained, “That’s my man’s brand, his clothing brand.”

The confusion began after Cardi’s boyfriend and the baby’s father, Stefon Diggs, posted an image on Instagram of a baby-sized sweater with “Liem” embroidered across the front. Fans connected the dots, but they connected the wrong ones. Liem is not the baby’s name at all. It is the name of Diggs’ fashion label, which he founded in 2022.

Cardi made it clear that while fans are curious, she is not ready to share that special detail yet. On her livestream, she added, “One day I’ll tell y’all my son’s name. It’s so cute, I love his name. But no, that’s my man’s clothing brand’s name.”

For now, the real name of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ son remains a secret. The baby was born on Nov. 4, but fans may need to practice patience. Cardi has done this before. She previously waited nearly a year before revealing her daughter Blossom’s name, which suggests this reveal might take some time too.

Until then, fans will just have to enjoy the clues, the cute baby photos, and Cardi’s playful way of keeping people guessing.

cardi bStefon Diggs
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Burna Boy performs onstage at Wintrust Arena on February 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
MusicBurna Boy Performs Medley on Jimmy Fallon, Continues World TourJennifer Eggleston
A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Sets Radio City Music Hall Show for 10-Year MarkJennifer Eggleston
Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center looking to the left, throwing up rock-star hand signs, Drake Seemingly Shades Kendrick After Calling Himself The 'GOAT'.
MusicDrake’s ‘Thank Me Later’: The Moments That Made It MatterKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect