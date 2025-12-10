Cardi B Clears the Air on Baby Name Rumor
When you are Cardi B, even a tiny sweater can start a giant rumor. That is exactly what happened when fans spotted the word “Liem” stitched on a baby outfit and quickly assumed it was the name of her newborn son. Cardi, however, was not about to let the guess spread without saying something.
During a recent Instagram Live, the Am I the Drama? rapper responded directly to a fan who asked, “How is baby Liem?” Cardi quickly shut that down, saying, “That is not his name,” and then explained, “That’s my man’s brand, his clothing brand.”
The confusion began after Cardi’s boyfriend and the baby’s father, Stefon Diggs, posted an image on Instagram of a baby-sized sweater with “Liem” embroidered across the front. Fans connected the dots, but they connected the wrong ones. Liem is not the baby’s name at all. It is the name of Diggs’ fashion label, which he founded in 2022.
Cardi made it clear that while fans are curious, she is not ready to share that special detail yet. On her livestream, she added, “One day I’ll tell y’all my son’s name. It’s so cute, I love his name. But no, that’s my man’s clothing brand’s name.”
For now, the real name of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ son remains a secret. The baby was born on Nov. 4, but fans may need to practice patience. Cardi has done this before. She previously waited nearly a year before revealing her daughter Blossom’s name, which suggests this reveal might take some time too.
Until then, fans will just have to enjoy the clues, the cute baby photos, and Cardi’s playful way of keeping people guessing.