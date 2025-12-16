Ciara Takes the Stage for TikTok’s First Awards Night

If TikTok had a sound for its biggest milestone yet, it might start with a beat drop and end with a dance move. That energy is exactly what Ciara is bringing as the headline performer for TikTok’s first-ever TikTok Awards, a major step for the platform as it officially honors the creators and trends that power its culture every day.

The ceremony takes place on Thursday, December 18, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. It marks the first time TikTok has launched its awards show in the United States, turning a digital-first community into a live, star-filled event.

A Natural Match for a Movement-Driven Platform

Ciara’s music career has long been tied to movement, choreography, and visual storytelling, all things that thrive on TikTok. From dance challenges to viral performance clips, her work fits neatly into the short-form style that defines the app.

The performance is expected to be designed with TikTok’s audience in mind, blending live music with the kind of high-energy visuals that feel right at home on the platform.

For Ciara, the connection feels easy and authentic. “There’s nothing like performing for a community that loves movement, music, and expression as much as I do,” she said to The Hollywood Reporter. “The TikTok platform plays a significant role in entertainment. It is one of the most influential platforms in the world.”

Celebrating the Creator Economy

The TikTok Awards are built to spotlight the digital creator economy, a space that has changed how music, fashion, comedy, and storytelling break through to the mainstream. Many artists now find success through viral moments before traditional promotion, and TikTok has become a key launchpad for that process.

According to the platform, the show will stream live on TikTok and air on Tubi, with on-demand viewing available the following day. Fans can tune in early for red carpet coverage starting at 5 p.m. PT on TikTok Live. The awards ceremony itself begins at 6 p.m.

Ciara emphasized how meaningful it is to see the awards debut on U.S. soil. “The TikTok Awards are all about celebrating that spirit, and I’m honored to hit the stage for the first-ever show in the U.S.,” she said.

Creators and Celebrities Share the Spotlight

Alongside Ciara’s performance, TikTok has revealed a growing list of presenters that reflects the platform’s mix of internet fame and traditional celebrity. Confirmed presenters include REI AMI, Tan France, Tefi Pessoa, Justin Danger, Patrick Starrr, Carter Gregory, and Ashby Florence.

They join previously announced names such as Paris Hilton, Bethenny Frankel, and Trixie Mattel, creating a lineup that blends creators, entertainers, and pop culture figures across generations.

A Bigger Trend in Social Media

TikTok’s awards launch comes as social platforms continue to create their own ways of honoring creators. Earlier this year, Instagram introduced Instagram Rings, a separate recognition program highlighting top creators chosen by a panel that includes Spike Lee, Marc Jacobs, and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Together, these events show how much influence creators now have in shaping culture. What once lived only on phone screens is now filling theaters, red carpets, and award stages.