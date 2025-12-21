This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 21

On Dec. 21, 1953, GRAMMY winner Betty Wright was born in Miami, Florida. Wright started out as a gospel singer, singing alongside her siblings. When she was 11, she decided to explore R&B and bagged her first record deal. At 14, Wright dropped "Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do," which cracked the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100. Her successful music career would see her release more hits, including "Tonight Is the Night," "Clean Up Woman," and "Where Is The Love."