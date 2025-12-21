This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 21
On Dec. 21, 1953, GRAMMY winner Betty Wright was born in Miami, Florida. Wright started out as a gospel singer, singing alongside her siblings. When she was 11, she decided to explore R&B and bagged her first record deal. At 14, Wright dropped "Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do," which cracked the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100. Her successful music career would see her release more hits, including "Tonight Is the Night," "Clean Up Woman," and "Where Is The Love."
Here are more hip-hop and R&B history moments from Dec. 21.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums from Dec. 21 may already be on your radar:
- 1999: DMX released his third studio album, ...And Then There Was X, featuring tracks such as "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "What These B*****s Want." It sold over 690,000 copies in its opening week and topped the Billboard 200.
- 1993: Jodeci released their sophomore album, Diary of a Mad Band. It peaked at No. 1 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the Billboard 200 charts, respectively. The project's lead single, "Cry For You," ruled the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart for four weeks and reached the top 20 on the Hot 100.
- 2010: Keyshia Cole unveiled her fourth studio album, Calling All Hearts, which featured collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Timbaland, and Faith Evans. This record charted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 200 and sold over 120,000 copies in its first week.
Cultural Milestones
Dec. 21 has marked various cultural moments, including:
- 2001: How High, a feature film starring Method Man and Redman as two stoners at Harvard University, was released. Music and film have always been connected, as they both allow artists to showcase their performance and cinematic storytelling skills. Many other hip-hop and R&B artists have found themselves in the acting world, including T.I., Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez, and Jamie Foxx.
- 2019: A$AP Ferg wrapped up his Yedi Tour with a memorable performance at Brooklyn Steel in New York. This tour, which supported his 2019 EP Floor Seats, featured several guests, including MadeinTYO, known for his single "Uber Everywhere," and Murda Beatz, famous for producing Drake's No. 1 single "Nice for What."
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are a few industry changes and challenges that occurred on Dec. 21:
- 2000: The Chicago Sun-Times became the first major newspaper to publish a story shining the spotlight on allegations that R. Kelly sexually abused underage girls. The piece prompted the media and the authorities to look into the case, leading to the arrest and conviction of the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer in 2021 and 2022.
- 2023: "Blue Opps" artist Quando Rondo was released and placed on home arrest after posting an unsecured $100,000 bond. He'd been arrested on charges of drug conspiracy and gang-related activities. In 2024, Quando Rondo pled guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to over 30 months in prison.
After hosting these events, Dec. 21 is truly a date to remember for hip-hop and R&B fans.