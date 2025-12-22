Snoop Dogg To Headline Netflix Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show

Netflix will present a Christmas Day NFL halftime spectacle headlined by Snoop Dogg during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game. The performance is branded as "Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party" and is part of Netflix's expanding, streaming-first sports strategy aimed at delivering significant live cultural moments.

Snoop Dogg said, "NFL, Netflix, and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We're servin' up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag."

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, said, "Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler. We're uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show. As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We're ready to drop it like it's hot this holiday celebration!"

Netflix is seeking to replicate the massive engagement generated by Beyoncé's 2023 NFL halftime appearance, with expectations of strong global viewership. A special hype video narrated by George Clinton accompanies the announcement, adding to the cultural significance and anticipation surrounding the performance.

The Minnesota Vikings are already out of playoff contention. The Detroit Lions have seen their playoff chances drop to only 41%. To have a better chance of making it into the playoffs, the Lions need to win their last three games to improve their playoff prospects.