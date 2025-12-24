Jay-Z Created Hand Gesture for Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ Video, Choreographer Says

Choreographer Frank Gatson dropped a bombshell on a dance-focused podcast by revealing that Jay-Z invented the famous hand gesture from Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" music video. The rapper came up with it while talking to Gatson about what women do when they want a ring.

"Even this here, right [...] I didn't make this up," Gatson said while mimicking the gesture. "I didn't make this up. Who made it up? Jay-Z. One day, we're sitting just like this. We were talking about what women do when they say, 'Put a ring on it.' And he said, 'They do this,' and then he did like that [motion]."

Gatson built the choreography for the 2008 music video that transformed the hand motion into something everyone knew. That move became one of pop music's most copied gestures.

Bob Fosse's work sparked ideas for the video's dance routines, Gatson explained. A 1960s project called "Mexican Breakfast" with Gwen Verdon gave them their starting point.

"That's where Single Ladies is from...that's the reference that we used," he said. "I showed it to Beyoncé years before 'Single Ladies' and she remembered it."

Gatson brought up the hand gesture while responding to questions about who made the video's choreography. Some fans said they'd heard whispers about the rapper's input before.