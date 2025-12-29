A$AP Rocky is set to drop his eagerly-awaited album "Don't Be Dumb" on January 16, marking his first complete work since "TESTING" in 2018. Fans have been waiting a long time for this release after several hints and delays.

"TESTING" was met with mixed feedback, with some people praising its diverse sounds while others thought it lacked direction. Nonetheless, it gained attention for its bold musical choices.

"Don't Be Dumb" includes 17 tracks that mix a range of genres. As listeners tune in, they'll experience jazz, hip-hop, metal, indie, and R&B. According to Bilt, a New York City rewards service, each track showcases a unique mood. A special vinyl version displays New York-themed artwork from a collaboration with Bilt.

This Bilt initiative rewards renters for on-time payments, and as part of a related effort, it also supported Rocky's childhood neighborhood. The plan covered rent for residents in his old building for 2026.

"For me, it's always been about your roots and where you're from. Harlem shaped me, from uptown to downtown, and that bond means everything. When Bilt said they’d take care of rent for people in my old building, it struck a chord. That’s more than business—it's understanding community," A$AP Rocky shared with Bilt.

For the album cover, Rocky teamed up with Tim Burton to create a unique vision. Additionally, the project includes a film that Rocky has described as a "masterpiece" and will be available in multiple formats, both digital and physical.

There are rumors about appearances by Rihanna, Westside Gunn, J. Cole, and Damon Albarn. Producers include big names like Danny Elfman, Pharrell Williams, and Mike Dean, among others. Elfman contributed scores that nod to classic films.

Earlier singles, "HIGHJACK" and "TAILOR SWIF," initially announced, won't be on the album but generated buzz when first revealed.

Rocky noted, "People don't wanna hear me talking about the album’s progress, the timing, or any of that. They're ready for the music. I’m bringing something fresh," in a conversation with Wikipedia.

The excitement started during Paris Fashion Week in June 2024, initially slated for an August 30 release this year. However, leaks and setbacks influenced the timeline.