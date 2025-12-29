Beyoncé Joins Elite Group of Musicians

Beyoncé's wealth has hit the billionaire level, making her the fifth musician to do so, according to Forbes. She now joins an exclusive club that includes Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

Her Renaissance World Tour in 2023 greatly contributed, pulling in nearly $600 million. Touring in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, she did 56 shows from Stockholm to Kansas City. Billboard Boxscore lists it as the highest-grossing tour by any female and Black artist.

Specialists are talking about the "Beyoncé effect," which boosted tourism and hotel reservations in several cities, a trend nicknamed "Beyflation." Her fashion choices also drew attention, generating $187 million in media impact value, with her silver outfits and shiny nails becoming popular worldwide.

In 2024, Beyoncé released a country album titled "Cowboy Carter," leading to the highest-grossing tour of 2025, bringing in $400 million from tickets and another $50 million from merchandise, according to Forbes.

Parkwood Entertainment, which Beyoncé created, significantly adds to her fortune. It oversees her career, putting out music, shows, and documentaries, opening up new ways to earn money. Forbes mentioned that her combined earnings in 2025 from tours, music, and endorsements were $148 million, ranking her third among musicians.

Other projects helped secure Beyoncé's billionaire status. Netflix reportedly paid her $60 million for the 2019 documentary, "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé." A year after that, she received another $50 million to headline a halftime show during Netflix's first Christmas Day NFL game.

She released a concert film inspired by her Renaissance World Tour, taking in half of its $44 million global box office earnings. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, showcasing the tour's production, debuted on December 1, 2023. Fans are still begging for the film to be released to a streaming platform.