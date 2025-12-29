Cardi B Tells Haters to ‘Move On’ Going into 2026

We will never get tired of Cardi B's sassiness. Cardi B has told critics and overly concerned fans to move on from her personal life as 2025 comes to a close. This comes after criticism over her relationship with NFL receiver Stefon Diggs and the announcement of their pregnancy.

The artist posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption "We need a reset." In the video, she said, "Y'all need to calm down... Is y'all cool? Y'all been dragging me for three or four days and y'all been a little too mean," said Cardi to HotNewHipHop.com. She further joked, "I can't change sh**... I already had a baby. Y'all want me to put my baby back in my p****?"

Expressing her frustration, she asked, "Y'all want me to leave my man and f*** yours? We can only go forward now... 2026 is in a couple of days." This marks the end of one year and the start of another for the rapper. Cardi B, preparing for her busy schedule, noted that rehearsals will keep her occupied, mentioning the stress of 10-12 hour days away from personal matters.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama Tour" kicks off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California, and will finish on April 18 in Atlanta. She urged her support network to stand by her during these times. Wrapping up her message, Cardi B sent love but firmly asked for privacy, "Leave me alone though. Sh*t! Damn!"

The couple, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, announced their status in early 2025. Their appearances at NBA playoff games and events made this public after Cardi B's divorce filing from Offset in 2024, due to irreconcilable differences following their on-and-off marriage.

At the start of their relationship, Offset allegedly caused issues on Valentine's Day weekend in February 2025. Explicit videos and threatening texts reportedly aimed at the couple. In June 2025, Diggs acknowledged their relationship publicly with an Instagram post about Cardi's nail design featuring his name.