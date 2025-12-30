This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: December 30

Dec. 30 is not just any ordinary day in R&B and hip-hop history. Yelawolf was born on this date in 1979 in Gadsden, Alabama. He first experienced commercial success with his third album, Love Story, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, becoming his first Top 10 album in the U.S. The project also topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, earning him his first No. 1 on the chart.

Tyrese Gibson was also born on this day in 1978. He is best known for his 2002 single "How You Gonna Act Like That" from his third album, I Wanna Go There. The track peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named the 51st best R&B song of the 21st century by Rolling Stone. Many will also recognize him from his recurring roles in the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A few noteworthy albums and singles came out on this day:

2013: Angel Haze dropped her debut album, Dirty Gold, via Island and Republic Records. It peaked at No. 196 on the U.K. Albums chart and at No. 22 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart.

2022: Smoke DZA and The Smokers Club launched the album Money for Dummies under RFC Music Group. As a follow-up to their 2020 collaborative project, Worldwide Smoke Sessions, the LP featured hits such as "Park Bench Blues," "What Would Push Do," and "Material Love."

2024: Little Simz surprise-released the single "Hello, Hi." Produced by SHYY and Rigas, the track was her first solo release since her surprise EP, Drop 7, came out in February of that year. Prior to its release, the star had been focused on collaborative projects with artists such as Sampha, Benjamin A.D, and Coldplay.

2024: Experimental hip-hop artist E L U C I D self-released "INTERFERENCE PATTERN." The 41-minute track explores time, memory, and sonic disruption in several ways, such as via layered samples, field recordings, and noise-rap.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has seen some prominent industry figures experience challenges:

2002: Diana Ross was arrested after her vehicle was reportedly seen driving in the wrong lane in Tucson, Arizona. The Motown singer's alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, leading to her being charged for driving under the influence and sentenced to 48 hours in jail, along with treatment, probation, and fines.

2006: Brandy, who is known for her hit song "The Boy Is Mine," was involved in a four-vehicle crash in Los Angeles that left a 38-year-old woman dead. Police had initially recommended charges against the singer; however, she was not charged for the incident after investigators ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash.