ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

BigXthaPlug Opens Up About Friendship With Shaboozey

When your career suddenly hits the fast lane, it’s good to have a friend riding shotgun. For BigXthaPlug, that’s Shaboozey. Speaking with PEOPLE at Variety’s Hitmakers brunch earlier this month,…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Shaboozey and BigXthaPlug pose backstage at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

When your career suddenly hits the fast lane, it’s good to have a friend riding shotgun. For BigXthaPlug, that’s Shaboozey. Speaking with PEOPLE at Variety’s Hitmakers brunch earlier this month, the “Hit List” rapper opened up about leaning on his fellow rising star as both of their fame grows.

Growing Together, Staying Grounded

BigX told the outlet that their bond comes from starting at similar moments in their careers.

“We kind of came up at the same time, and we keep each other leveled out,” BigX said of the “A Bar Song” hitmaker.

That balance matters now more than ever. BigX admitted that when he sees how massive Shaboozey’s success has become, he makes sure to remind his friend just how big things are.

“Every time I see him I'll be like, 'Bro, you're one of the biggest artists in the world.' And he'll be like, 'No, bro, you're one of the biggest artists.' He keeps me level-headed. I keep him level-headed.”

BigX makes it clear this is not just a work relationship. Shaboozey is someone he trusts.

“He’s definitely one of my close friends in the industry for sure.”

A Friendship Built on Music

That friendship has also turned into strong collaborations. BigX and Shaboozey first teamed up on “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” which appeared on Shaboozey’s 2024 album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The song showed how naturally their styles fit together.

In 2025, they joined forces again on “Home,” a track from BigX’s album I Hope You’re Happy. Each collaboration reflects their shared respect and creative chemistry.

A Big Year and Bigger Blessings

At the Hitmakers brunch, BigX was honored with the Hip-Hop Disruptor of the Year award, a moment he did not take lightly. He called the recognition a “huge blessing.”

Looking back on his whirlwind year and the making of his star-studded album, BigX said it meant “everything” to “switch lanes” and be welcomed by country music artists.

“And not just regular, these are like top tier artists, the Shaboozeys, the Luke Combs, the Morgan Wallens, the Post Malones, the Ella Langleys... It’s just a blessing to be accepted,” he said. “Then when you do the music with them and it goes as crazy as it went, it’s a blessing.”

As his career continues to grow, BigXthaPlug knows success is easier to handle with the right people around him. With Shaboozey by his side, staying grounded feels a lot more possible.

BigXthaPlugShaboozey
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jill Scott Announces New Album, First in Over a Decade
MusicJill Scott Announces New Album, First in Over a DecadeRandi Moultrie
Big Sean at the HBO Max Original Series "Peacemaker" Premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square on August 13, 2025 in New York, New York.
MusicBig Sean Discusses Career-Spanning Collaborations in New Billboard FeatureJennifer Eggleston
Sounwave, Mustard, and Kendrick Lamar accept the Song of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicProducer Sounwave Reflects on ‘GNX’ As Kendrick Lamar Earns Nine 2026 GRAMMY NominationsMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect