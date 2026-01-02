BigXthaPlug Opens Up About Friendship With Shaboozey

When your career suddenly hits the fast lane, it’s good to have a friend riding shotgun. For BigXthaPlug, that’s Shaboozey. Speaking with PEOPLE at Variety’s Hitmakers brunch earlier this month, the “Hit List” rapper opened up about leaning on his fellow rising star as both of their fame grows.

Growing Together, Staying Grounded

BigX told the outlet that their bond comes from starting at similar moments in their careers.

“We kind of came up at the same time, and we keep each other leveled out,” BigX said of the “A Bar Song” hitmaker.

That balance matters now more than ever. BigX admitted that when he sees how massive Shaboozey’s success has become, he makes sure to remind his friend just how big things are.

“Every time I see him I'll be like, 'Bro, you're one of the biggest artists in the world.' And he'll be like, 'No, bro, you're one of the biggest artists.' He keeps me level-headed. I keep him level-headed.”

BigX makes it clear this is not just a work relationship. Shaboozey is someone he trusts.

“He’s definitely one of my close friends in the industry for sure.”

A Friendship Built on Music

That friendship has also turned into strong collaborations. BigX and Shaboozey first teamed up on “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” which appeared on Shaboozey’s 2024 album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The song showed how naturally their styles fit together.

In 2025, they joined forces again on “Home,” a track from BigX’s album I Hope You’re Happy. Each collaboration reflects their shared respect and creative chemistry.

A Big Year and Bigger Blessings

At the Hitmakers brunch, BigX was honored with the Hip-Hop Disruptor of the Year award, a moment he did not take lightly. He called the recognition a “huge blessing.”

Looking back on his whirlwind year and the making of his star-studded album, BigX said it meant “everything” to “switch lanes” and be welcomed by country music artists.

“And not just regular, these are like top tier artists, the Shaboozeys, the Luke Combs, the Morgan Wallens, the Post Malones, the Ella Langleys... It’s just a blessing to be accepted,” he said. “Then when you do the music with them and it goes as crazy as it went, it’s a blessing.”