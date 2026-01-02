Producer Sounwave Reflects on ‘GNX’ As Kendrick Lamar Earns Nine 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album GNX snagged nine nods for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. The project dropped on streaming platforms in November 2024 without any warning.

Work on the album began in late 2022 and early 2023, after the rapper finished the first leg of his Big Steppers World Tour. Sounwave, who has been friends with Lamar for years, took charge as lead producer. Jack Antonoff came aboard as co-producer and handled much of the work alongside Sounwave.

"Squabble Up" and "Man at the Garden" kicked things off as the first two songs recorded, Sounwave told Rolling Stone. Producer Scott Bridgeway helped build the beat for "Squabble Up." The track needed slowing down before it clicked.

"Luther" started small, just an interlude with SZA, until songwriter Ink stepped in and shaped it into something bigger. The track samples Luther Vandross and now competes for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the Feb. 1 awards.

Jazz musician Kamasi Washington contributed to "tv off," which earned a Best Rap Song nomination. Washington has appeared on every Lamar project since 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly.