ASAP Rocky Teases Trippy New Video With Winona Ryder

ASAP Rocky knows how to start a year with noise. Instead of fireworks or a long post, he dropped a short, strange video clip that instantly sent fans into detective mode. It is eerie, exciting, and just confusing enough to make people hit replay.

On Friday, Jan. 2, the rapper shared a teaser on Instagram for an upcoming music video that features an unexpected star, Winona Ryder. The preview is brief, but it leaves a strong impression.

A Teaser That Feels Like a Movie Scene

The clip opens on a haunting image. A person stands alone in the street with thinning hair and an oxygen tube, creating a quiet and unsettling mood. Nothing is explained, which only adds to the mystery.

The screen then cuts to black and reveals a title card that reads: "'Punk Rocky' ASAP Rocky Folkert Verdoorn Simon Becks A.K.A. The Three Musketeers Produced By Magna Studios Freenjoy AWGE Starring Winona Ryder."

Just as viewers start to process that information, the video snaps back to the figure in the street. This time, the person is dancing and vibing to a song playing in the background. The shift in energy feels intentional, like Rocky is daring fans to figure out what it all means.

Rocky Claims the Crown Early

Rocky did not let the visuals speak alone. His caption added fuel to the hype and made his confidence loud and clear.

"VIDEO OF THE F------IN YEAR !!! HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026 - DONTBEDUMB PUNK ROCKY MONDAY," he wrote.

The message confirms the video connects to his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, a project fans have been waiting on for years. The bold statement also fits Rocky’s reputation for pushing style and visuals as much as sound.

Giving Back While Building Buzz

While teasing new music, Rocky is also putting real action behind his rollout. Last month, he announced a partnership with Bilt for a campaign called Rent Free. The idea is simple and powerful.

Rocky and Bilt will cover rent for tenants living in the Harlem building where he grew up for the month of January. It is a full-circle moment that ties his success back to his roots.

The partnership does not stop there. Rocky designed a limited-edition vinyl for Don't Be Dumb, available through a special pre-order for Bilt members. He also appeared on a special edition of Bilt’s monthly game show Rent Free. Contestants can win rent payments up to $2,500, and top winners receive signed copies of his exclusive vinyl.

A New Era Arrives Soon

Don't Be Dumb is set to drop on Jan. 16. It will be ASAP Rocky’s first studio album in nearly eight years, making expectations sky-high.

Adding to the excitement, the album’s cover art was designed by filmmaker Tim Burton. That choice alone hints at a dark, imaginative, and unconventional style.