BigXThaPlug Breaks a Sweat for Health Goals

If New Year’s resolutions had a soundtrack, BigXThaPlug would be blasting motivation through the speakers. The Dallas rapper kicked off 2026 with a clear goal: get healthier and prove that real change comes from effort, not shortcuts. With gym clips popping up on social media, he is letting fans watch every rep, drop of sweat, and moment of progress.

Putting in the Work

As his New Year’s Resolution, “The Largest” rapper wants to meet his weight loss goals and has been posting updates on social media for followers to follow his progress. In an Instagram Story posted on Monday (Jan. 5), BigX shared that he was “putting in this work” in the gym for a reason.

“I don’t need y’all motherf------ popping out saying, ‘BigXThaPlug got a BBL, got his body done.’ Naw, na. This all hard work and dedication, na,” the rapper said.

The message was loud and clear. He wants credit for consistency, not rumors. Instead of flashy edits or quick fixes, BigX is showing the grind as it happens.

Health Is the Real Flex

BigX did not stop at calling out the talk. He turned his message into advice, encouraging fans to move their bodies and take care of themselves.

“Get up, get active,” he continued. “Drink you some water. Hit that gym. I been rich. Now it’s time for me to be wealthy.”

BigX specified that he meant the “health is wealth” mantra. “I got the money. Now I need to be healthy so I can be wealthy. You dig?” he concluded.

For him, wealth is not just about cash or success. It is about feeling strong enough to enjoy life and keep going for years to come.

A Goal He’s Been Thinking About

This fitness push did not come out of nowhere. In October 2024, the Dallas native appeared on The Bootleg Kev Show, BigX shared that he wanted to “start hitting the gym” to become “healthier.”

“But I can move, though,” he said, adding that “partying” was partly the reason for his larger size. “I could lose weight and still not make it to eighty because we partied for seventy years.”