ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

BigXThaPlug Breaks a Sweat for Health Goals

If New Year’s resolutions had a soundtrack, BigXThaPlug would be blasting motivation through the speakers. The Dallas rapper kicked off 2026 with a clear goal: get healthier and prove that…

Kayla Morgan
BigXthaPlug attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music

If New Year’s resolutions had a soundtrack, BigXThaPlug would be blasting motivation through the speakers. The Dallas rapper kicked off 2026 with a clear goal: get healthier and prove that real change comes from effort, not shortcuts. With gym clips popping up on social media, he is letting fans watch every rep, drop of sweat, and moment of progress.

Putting in the Work

As his New Year’s Resolution, “The Largest” rapper wants to meet his weight loss goals and has been posting updates on social media for followers to follow his progress. In an Instagram Story posted on Monday (Jan. 5), BigX shared that he was “putting in this work” in the gym for a reason.

“I don’t need y’all motherf------ popping out saying, ‘BigXThaPlug got a BBL, got his body done.’ Naw, na. This all hard work and dedication, na,” the rapper said.

The message was loud and clear. He wants credit for consistency, not rumors. Instead of flashy edits or quick fixes, BigX is showing the grind as it happens.

Health Is the Real Flex

BigX did not stop at calling out the talk. He turned his message into advice, encouraging fans to move their bodies and take care of themselves.

“Get up, get active,” he continued. “Drink you some water. Hit that gym. I been rich. Now it’s time for me to be wealthy.”

BigX specified that he meant the “health is wealth” mantra. “I got the money. Now I need to be healthy so I can be wealthy. You dig?” he concluded.

For him, wealth is not just about cash or success. It is about feeling strong enough to enjoy life and keep going for years to come.

A Goal He’s Been Thinking About

This fitness push did not come out of nowhere. In October 2024, the Dallas native appeared on The Bootleg Kev Show, BigX shared that he wanted to “start hitting the gym” to become “healthier.”

“But I can move, though,” he said, adding that “partying” was partly the reason for his larger size. “I could lose weight and still not make it to eighty because we partied for seventy years.”

Now, those thoughts are turning into action. With every post, BigXThaPlug is showing fans that change takes time, honesty, and effort. No shortcuts. Just work.

BigXthaPlug
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.
Music50 Cent Challenges Campbell’s, Company Offers Behind-the-Scenes TourKayla Morgan
Teyana Taylor (L) and Cardi B attend the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicCardi B, Teyana Taylor Set Early 2026 ‘Saturday Night Live’ AppearancesKayla Morgan
Rolling Loud Announces 2026 Festival Dates
MusicRolling Loud Announces 2026 Festival DatesRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect