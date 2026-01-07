DaBaby Announces Fifth Studio Album ‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’ Set for Jan. 16 Release

DaBaby has announced his fifth studio album, BE MORE GRATEFUL, scheduled for release on Jan. 16. The rollout enters a new phase with the release of a new single and video, "DON'T INSULT ME," which features his daughter Twin and arrives ahead of the album's mid-January launch.

Pre-orders for BE MORE GRATEFUL are now live, unlocking instant access to multiple tracks. Along with "DON'T INSULT ME," early-release cuts give listeners a clearer sense of the album's emotional direction and narrative before the full project arrives.

As the campaign progresses, DaBaby has released several teaser tracks leading up to January 16. This marks an even more introspective time for DaBaby, and "DON'T INSULT ME" offers a very personal, family-oriented message. Additionally, the music video's content focuses on themes such as identity, strength, safety, and how we perceive things. Finally, it features Twin, whose presence lends the song's visual element a sense of real-world consequences.

DaBaby's children are sampled throughout the track to show what he is fighting for and to convey how personal the lyrics are to him. With vibrant, punchy production featuring colorful backgrounds and deep bass lines, the record generates energy from the way DaBaby delivers his verses.

The song lyrics express an individual's desire to attain personal goals through hard work and self-determination. They encourage the person to defend their dignity when being disrespected. The song includes Twin taking a stand and supporting her father, which consists of a verbal assault regarding the way people relate to and treat him with disrespect.

The BE MORE GRATEFUL album represents a change in direction for DaBaby, as it showcases his reflective side. Unlike his previous albums, which featured a lot of upbeat music, this album focuses on family. Similar to other albums, BE MORE GRATEFUL also contains many empowering songs, including "LETTER TO MY YN" and an already released, monochromatic video for "OUT YA BUSINESS" — Nick Mays directed both.