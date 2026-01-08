50 Cent Challenges Campbell’s, Company Offers Behind-the-Scenes Tour

50 Cent is never shy about sharing his opinions, and this week, his thoughts on canned soup turned into a full-blown internet moment. What started as a video of him tossing out Campbell’s products has now ended with the company inviting him inside its kitchen to see how the soup is actually made.

The Video That Started It All

In a video shared to TikTok and Instagram earlier this week, he showed himself throwing away cans of Campbell’s soup. As he did, he repeated a claim tied to comments made by a former company executive.

“The VP and chief of information security officer at Campbell’s Soup said this ain’t even chicken in this motherf-----, man,” Fif said in the video. “[He] said this s--- is for poor people, and I’ve been eating this shit for so long. It was from when I was poor. F--- this.”

In the caption, 50 said he was officially finished with the brand.

“They said the s--- ain’t even chicken, the meat came from a 3D printer,” he added.

The clip quickly made the rounds online, with fans reacting to both the message and the dramatic can tossing.

Campbell’s Fires Back, Politely

It did not take long for Campbell’s to respond. The official Campbell’s Soup TikTok account jumped into the comments to defend its food and clear things up.

“Hey 50 — to set the record straight, we use real, quality ingredients (real chicken!) and put a lot of care into every batch,” the Campbell’s account commented. “Come see for yourself, we’d love to show you how we make our food!”

Instead of ignoring the offer, 50 later told fans he was “gonna have to check this out.” That response opened the door to a possible factory visit that could turn the beef into a behind-the-scenes moment.

Where the Claim Came From

The rapper’s comments trace back to a controversy from last year. Leaked alleged audio surfaced of a Campbell’s executive making offensive remarks, including saying he did not “want to eat a f---ing piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer.” The comments were widely criticized and sparked backlash against the company.

By late November 2025, Campbell’s released a statement announcing the executive, identified in reports as Martin Bally, was no longer employed.

“The comments were vulgar, offensive and false, and we apologize for the hurt they have caused,” the statement read. “This behavior does not reflect our values and the culture of our company, and we will not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances.”

That same month, the company also addressed questions about its ingredients, saying it uses “100 percent real, antibiotic-free chicken from the U.S.”

From Beef to Broth?