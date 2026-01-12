Jhené Aiko, Ludacris Lead Jazz in the Gardens 2026 Lineup at Hard Rock Stadium

Jazz in the Gardens returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Mar. 7–8, for its 19th annual celebration of Black music and culture. The two-day festival blends R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel, continuing its legacy as one of South Florida's premier live music destinations.

Saturday's headliner is Jhené Aiko, followed by a Sunday night closing performance from Ludacris that will feature a special 25th anniversary celebration of his career. The weekend also includes a high-energy, era-spanning set with Ashanti and Nelly, with exact performance days for those artists to be announced.

“Jazz in the Gardens is more than a concert; it is a powerful, joyful celebration of our community's art and culture,” said Mayor Rodney Harris. City leadership continues to co-host the event alongside festival organizers to highlight Miami Gardens as a cultural hub.

Troy Brown, partner and CMO of the Black Promoters Collective, echoed the sentiment: “The 2026 lineup reflects the profound impact of Black music on a global scale. We are committed to pushing creative boundaries and ensuring this year is truly exceptional.”

Beyond the headliners, the multigenerational lineup includes GloRilla, Ella Mai, Mýa, and Joe, along with the popular Club Quarantine experience featuring D-Nice & Friends. The festival also expands its musical reach with a Global Jazz & Gospel segment showcasing Boney James, Damien Escobar, Pastor Mike Jr., Tonio Armani, and King George.

The weekend begins on Friday, Mar. 6, with the Women's Impact Luncheon, setting the tone for a full slate of music and community-focused events. Organizers have also confirmed that a major surprise guest will be announced closer to the festival.