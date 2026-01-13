Teyana Taylor Still Supports Ye Amidst Constant Controversy

Teyana Taylor remains supportive of Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, even though his remarks have stirred controversy. "I don't have to agree with everything that he does or says, but I'm not going to just leave him and be like, 'Yeah, eff that motherf—ker,'" said Taylor to Vanity Fair.

She continued, "My brothers do stuff that I don't agree with… I don't get into any of that." Over the years, Taylor and Ye have teamed up on numerous projects, such as the 2010 song "Dark Fantasy" and Ye's "Fade" music video, which Taylor featured in and helped choreograph.

Taylor's association with Ye started in 2010, just before the release of "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." Ye invited Taylor to the studio, where she provided vocals on tracks like "Dark Fantasy" and "Hell of a Life." Despite feeling nervous, she contributed intros and choruses.

In 2012, Taylor signed with Ye's GOOD Music label. She left Star Trak and Interscope to be part of the "Cruel Summer" compilation. Taylor sang on "To the World," provided a hook on "Sin City," and performed a duet called "Bliss" with John Legend.

Ye's controversial actions flared up in October 2022 when he posted on X about going "death con 3 on Jewish people." This followed his promotion of a "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week. In response, brands like Adidas, Universal Music Group, and Balenciaga severed ties with Ye.

The backlash lasted for two years due to his offensive comments. However, in May 2025, he stated he was "done with antisemitism" and later apologized to a Jewish rabbi.

For Taylor, the year 2025 was notable. She released her album "Escape Room" and starred in "One Battle After Another," receiving rave reviews. She won her first Golden Globe in January 2026 for her role and earned a Grammy nomination for her album.