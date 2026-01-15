A$AP Rocky Reveals His Mom Encouraged Him To Date Rihanna

We can all agree men who listen/respect their mom are the biggest green flag, and A$AP proves it. A$AP Rocky revealed in a *New York Times Popcast* interview that his mom had a significant impact on his relationship with Rihanna, marking a turning point in their friendship. The rapper and superstar, who began as friends in 2012, have since developed a strong bond.

The two first crossed paths during the remix of Rihanna's "Cockiness (Love It)" and performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards. Their connection strengthened through shared experiences. Rocky said, "We were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country [Barbados]." He noted that visiting their shared homeland deepened family ties.

Rocky talked about his mom's advice, saying, "My mother used to say things like 'I know you like this girl you with, I ain't gonna say no names, but I want you with Ri-Ri.'" Her intuition was spot on, as they now share a meaningful connection. The rapper expressed his gratitude for having Rihanna by his side, saying that "having a woman by his side has helped him in ways he couldn't have imagined."

In a 2024 *W* magazine interview, Rocky mentioned that he always felt Rihanna was the right one, saying, “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected.” Their relationship has lasted, growing from friendship to love over many years.

The couple went public with their romance in December 2020 after being spotted together in New York City. They have welcomed two sons, RZA in May 2022 and Riot Rose in August 2023, and they welcomed their first daughter Rocki Irish Mayers in September last year. Rocky has referred to their children as their greatest achievement, saying, "Nothing’s better than that...that's the best collaboration."

Rocky has been fond of Rihanna for a long time, calling her "my boo." Although friends for a decade, their connection deepened after Rocky opened for her Diamonds World Tour in 2013 and attended major events together, like Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Rihanna's support also mattered during Rocky's legal issues. She stood by him in his 2021 shooting case and celebrated his not-guilty verdict in February 2025.