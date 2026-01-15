Pitbull’s Top Collabs That Got Everyone Dancing

If there’s one thing Pitbull knows, it’s how to make a song feel like a global party. Mr. Worldwide has a talent for teaming up with the right artists at the right time, blending styles, languages, and energy to create hits that don’t just chart, they dominate clubs and playlists everywhere. Whether it’s a pop superstar, a Latin icon, or a DJ with a sick beat, Pitbull knows how to make collaborations unforgettable.

"Timber" with Kesha

“Timber,” featuring Kesha, is one of Pitbull’s most iconic collaborations. Released in 2013, this mix of country-style twang and dance beats became a worldwide sensation. Kesha’s catchy vocals pair perfectly with Pitbull’s high-energy verses, creating a track that topped charts in over 20 countries. It’s a perfect example of how Pitbull blends unexpected styles to make something instantly catchy.

"On The Floor" with Jennifer Lopez

A decade before “Timber,” Pitbull teamed up with Jennifer Lopez on “On The Floor,” a 2011 smash that sampled the classic “Lambada.” The song combines Latin rhythms with club-ready beats, and it’s nearly impossible to stay still while listening. Pitbull’s rap verses and J.Lo’s powerhouse vocals created one of the most memorable dance anthems of the 2010s.

"Give Me Everything" with Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer

Sometimes, the best hits come when everyone brings their A-game. “Give Me Everything” unites R&B star Ne-Yo, DJ Afrojack, singer Nayer, and Pitbull into a party-ready track that dominated 2011 playlists. Pitbull’s confident verses, Ne-Yo’s smooth singing, and Afrojack’s electrifying drop make it impossible not to move. Nayer adds a fun, playful touch, making this one of Pitbull’s most enduring collabs.

"Feel This Moment" with Christina Aguilera

In 2013, Pitbull and Christina Aguilera teamed up on “Feel This Moment,” a track that samples the 1980s hit “Take On Me” by a-ha. Pitbull’s rap verses encourage listeners to seize the moment, while Aguilera’s vocals give the chorus an unforgettable punch. This combination of nostalgia and modern energy made it a favorite on both radio and dance floors.

"Time of Our Lives" with Ne-Yo

Pitbull struck gold again with Ne-Yo on “Time of Our Lives,” a 2014 track that perfectly captures the carefree energy of summer nights. Ne-Yo’s smooth singing and Pitbull’s lively verses make it a feel-good anthem that’s hard to forget.

"Rain Over Me" with Marc Anthony

Pitbull’s 2011 collaboration with Latin superstar Marc Anthony, “Rain Over Me,” showcases his ability to work across genres. The track blends Latin pop and dance music with dramatic energy, demonstrating Pitbull’s flair for international hits.

"Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)" with T-Pain

Pitbull also teamed up with T-Pain on the 2010 club banger “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor),” a track full of energy and catchy hooks. T-Pain’s signature Auto-Tune meets Pitbull’s party-ready verses, resulting in a song that’s pure fun.

"DJ Got Us Fallin'" In Love with Usher

In a 2010 collaboration with Usher, Pitbull helped bring the energy to “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love.” Pitbull’s rap verses added a punch to Usher’s smooth vocals, creating a dance floor classic.

"International Love" with Chris Brown

Pitbull and Chris Brown teamed up for “International Love,” a track celebrating cities and parties around the globe. Brown’s vocals combined with Pitbull’s rap style make it a global anthem that lives up to Pitbull’s “Mr. Worldwide” nickname.

"Fireball" with John Ryan

“Fireball,” featuring John Ryan, is another signature Pitbull collab, released in 2014. Its fiery beats and catchy chorus made it a chart-topper, showing that Pitbull’s collabs don’t just entertain—they energize.

"Culo" with Lil Jon

Going back to his earlier days, Pitbull collaborated with Lil Jon on “Culo,” a 2004 hit that helped introduce his style to a wider audience. The track mixes crunk and hip-hop with Pitbull’s growing flair for party-ready raps.

"Shake" with Ying Yang Twins

Another early hit, “Shake,” featured the Ying Yang Twins and became a club favorite thanks to Pitbull’s high-energy verses. These early collaborations helped cement Pitbull’s reputation as a versatile artist who can work with anyone.

Honorable Mentions

Pitbull has worked with many artists more than once, including Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Enrique Iglesias, and T-Pain, as well as heavy hitters like Flo Rida, Twista, Trina, and DJ Khaled. He’s also collaborated with numerous major Latin artists, including Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Carlos Vives, Wisin y Yandel, Karol G, Becky G, Bad Bunny, and Nicky Jam. Each collab brings a unique flavor, whether it’s a club banger, a Latin anthem, or a global pop hit.

Pitbull’s collaborations aren’t just about star power—they’re about energy, timing, and the chemistry between artists. He knows when to let his collaborators shine and when to deliver his own unforgettable verses. That combination of confidence and versatility is what makes him Mr. Worldwide.

Why Pitbull’s Collabs Work

The key to Pitbull’s success is simple: he brings people together. From pop to Latin to hip-hop, Pitbull thrives on collaboration, and the results speak for themselves.

When you look at his career, it’s clear that Pitbull isn’t just a rapper or a singer—he’s a connector of worlds, cultures, and sounds. Each collaboration adds a new layer to his legacy, turning every song into an experience that gets fans moving across continents. From “Timber” to “Feel This Moment” and beyond, Pitbull has proven that the best music happens when great artists come together.