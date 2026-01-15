Rolling Loud Drops The 2026 Lineup Featuring Playboi Carti and YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Rolling Loud has shared its 2026 lineup for the Orlando festival, happening from May 8 through May 10 at Camping World Stadium. The festival decided to switch things up this year and host in Orlando instead of Miami. Headlining the festival are Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver, among more than 75 artists.

This is the sixth time Playboi Carti will perform at Rolling Loud in Orlando. After his extended set at the California festival in 2025, Carti returns with his latest album, "I AM MUSIC." Joining him, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as NBA YoungBoy, steps into the spotlight for the first time. His performance will happen before his upcoming album, "Slime Cry."

YoungBoy started the Never Broke Again label in 2015. In 2017, he signed a $2 million contract with Atlantic Records. Fans are excited to watch his set at the festival.

Don Toliver also takes a prominent role, continuing to make a splash at significant events. He will perform as fans anticipate his upcoming album, "OCTANE," expected this year.

The lineup also includes artists like Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, and Sexyy Red. The full list features BossMan Dlow, Homixide Gang, TiaCorine, SkaiWater, OsamaSon, and Nettspend.

One of the festival's founders, Matt Zingler, commented on the venue choice. “Rolling Loud 2026 represents a new chapter for us. Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival,” Zingler mentioned to The Source. Another founder, Tariq Cherif, added, “This lineup is a statement. Eleven years in, Rolling Loud is still about putting culture first.”

Tickets for 2026 are on sale now. General admission starts at $279, while VIP tickets begin at $599. Purchases can be made through the official festival website.