Trevor Noah to Host His Last Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah will host the 2026 Grammy Awards for the sixth year ina row. CBS confirmed Tuesday morning that this would be Noah’s final time hosting. The comedian will serve…

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Trevor Noah attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Trevor Noah will host the 2026 Grammy Awards for the sixth year ina row. CBS confirmed Tuesday morning that this would be Noah's final time hosting. The comedian will serve as host and executive producer of the award show.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” Winston said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

This is not only Noah's last time hosting, but the last time the award show will air on CBS. The ceremony will relocate to ABC and Disney + in 2027. That new partnership will run until 2026.

Noah hosted his first Grammy Awards in 2021 amid the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has hosted every Grammy Awards in the last 5 years.

The 68th Grammy Awards will take place on February 1st at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Grammy Awards will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ as well.

Is your favorite artist nominated for a Grammy this year? Take a look at the full list of nominations here.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
