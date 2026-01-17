This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: January 17

Jan. 17 is remembered for the many iconic moments it has introduced in hip-hop and R&B. Lil Jon was born on this day in 1971. He produced some of the biggest hits in the crunk genre, including the Ying Yang Twins' "Salt Shaker," Ciara's "Goodies," and Usher's "Yeah!" The latter became a massive commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks. It would go on to win Lil Jon a GRAMMY for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 47th GRAMMY Awards.

Also born on this day was Ray J, in 1981. He made his Billboard 200 debut with his second album, This Ain't a Game, which peaked at No. 21 on the chart. The album also spawned the hit single "Wait a Minute" (featuring Lil Kim), which reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen influential artists in the industry release hit records:

1995: The Roots dropped their second album and major-label debut, Do You Want More?!!!??! The project peaked at No. 104 on the Billboard 200 and No. 22 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 17 has hosted numerous landmark cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

1976: Earth, Wind & Fire's live album, Gratitude, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it would stay for three weeks. The album also enjoyed an impressive six-week run at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, then known as the Top Soul Albums chart. It went on to receive triple Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for selling more than 3 million units.

