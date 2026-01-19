ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win A Pair Of 2 Day Passes To Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival 2026

JITG MUSIC FEST IS BACK AT MIAMI GARDENS – MARCH 7th & 8th! LISTEN FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF 2 DAY PASSES TO THE FESTIVITIES. LEGENDARY VIBES!  EPIC…

smckenzie

JITG MUSIC FEST IS BACK AT MIAMI GARDENS – MARCH 7th & 8th! LISTEN FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF 2 DAY PASSES TO THE FESTIVITIES.

LEGENDARY VIBES!  EPIC ENERGY!  UNFORGETTABLE MEMORIES!   GET YOUR NOW AT TICKETMASTER.COM 

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest:1/19-1/23/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  1/19-1/23/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to JITG 2026
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Black Promoters Collective

JAZZ IN THE GARDENSMiami
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Beat The Freak To Win A Pair of Tickets TO PBR- Unleash The Beast
ContestsBeat The Freak To Win A Pair of Tickets TO PBR- Unleash The Beastsmckenzie
Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Pitbull
ContestsBabs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Pitbullsmckenzie
Big Game Bites Giveaway
ContestsBig Game Bites GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect