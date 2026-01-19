Listen To Win A Pair Of 2 Day Passes To Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival 2026

JITG MUSIC FEST IS BACK AT MIAMI GARDENS – MARCH 7th & 8th! LISTEN FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF 2 DAY PASSES TO THE FESTIVITIES.
LEGENDARY VIBES! EPIC ENERGY! UNFORGETTABLE MEMORIES! GET YOUR NOW AT TICKETMASTER.COM
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest:1/19-1/23/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/19-1/23/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to JITG 2026
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Black Promoters Collective