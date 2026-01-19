Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Pitbull

Listen all week to Babs for your shot at winning a pair of tickets! When you hear the cue, get ready to win your way in to one of the hottest shows of the year.
Mr. Worldwide is BACK!
Pitbull is bringing his “I’m Back” Tour to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, with special guest Lil Jon, and this show is guaranteed to be an all-out party!
From chart-topping anthems to nonstop energy, Pitbull and Lil Jon will have the crowd jumping from start to finish — and we’ve got your chance to be there.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/19-1/23/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/19-1/23/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Pitbull at MIDFL AMP on May 16, 2026
- Prize Value: $89.95
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation