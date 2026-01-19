ContestsEvents
Beat The Freak To Win A Pair of Tickets TO PBR- Unleash The Beast

WLLD are giving you the chance to experience the Unleash of the Beast. Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to PBR at Benchmark International…

WLLD are giving you the chance to experience the Unleash of the Beast. Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to PBR at Benchmark International Arena.

This is your chance to witness elite athletes, intense competition, and edge-of-your-seat moments at one of the most thrilling events in sports. This stop on the Unleash the Beast Tour features the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge on Friday night—a high-energy, team-based showdown where PBR Teams battle head-to-head in a fast-paced, competitive format you won’t want to miss!

For more information, Click Here

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Queue To Call
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/19-1/23/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/19-1/23/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to PBR at Benchmark International Arena
  • Prize Value: $126.80
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Professional Bull Riding
