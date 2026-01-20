ContestsEvents
Lil Yachty Shows Support for Lil Durk With Throwback Post

Kayla Morgan
Lil Yachty attends the 47th annual McDonald's All American Games at Toyota Center on April 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas//Rapper Lil Durk surprises students at STARRY FIZZ FEST at Jackson State University on April 20, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi.
Photo by Marcus Ingram/Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Sometimes the past pops up at just the right moment. This week, Lil Yachty looked back and spoke up at the same time, using an old photo to send a loud message of support to Lil Durk.

A Throwback With a Message

In an Instagram Story caught by fanpage Daily Durk, Lil Yachty shared a throwback photo of himself and Lil Durk inside a recording studio. The image showed the two artists side by side during earlier days of their careers. Along with the photo, Yachty kept his message short and direct, writing, “FREE @lildurk.”

The post quickly grabbed attention online, not just because of the message, but because of the timing. Yachty has been sharing several throwback photos lately, revisiting moments from the mid 2010s when many of today’s biggest rappers were just starting to break through.

Past Collaborations

Lil Yachty and Lil Durk have real history together. Over the years, the two collaborated on tracks like “Homie B----” and “Till the Morning.” Those songs came during a period when both artists were building their sound and growing their fan bases.

By posting the old studio photo, Yachty reminded fans of that era and of the creative bonds that formed during it. The image felt personal, like a snapshot from a chapter that helped shape both of their careers.

A Wider Wave of Nostalgia

The Durk photo was not the only one Yachty shared. He also posted throwbacks with artists like 21 Savage and Kodak Black. Together, the images fit into a larger trend on social media where artists and fans alike are reminiscing about 2016.

That year stands out for many hip hop listeners as a time when new styles were taking over and future stars were first making noise. Yachty’s posts tapped into that feeling, mixing memories with present-day realities.

Durk’s Current Situation

While the photos look back, the message behind them is firmly rooted in the present. Lil Durk is currently behind bars as he awaits a federal murder-for-hire trial. The trial has been scheduled for April 21.

Before the date was set, Durk’s legal team requested a delay in order to have more time to review discovery. A judge granted that request, giving the defense additional time to prepare.

Support in a Simple Form

Yachty did not add a long caption or explanation. Instead, his support came through one clear sentence and a shared memory. For fans, the post showed how artists continue to stand by one another, even as careers grow and situations change.

By blending nostalgia with a serious message, Lil Yachty turned a simple throwback into a statement that resonated across social media.

Kayla MorganWriter
