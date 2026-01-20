Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: January 23-January 25
Tampa is buzzing with an array of entertainment options this weekend. From ballet to stand-up comedy to classical music, there's something for everyone. Catch The Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty for a breathtaking reimagining of a classic fairy tale, enjoy a night of laughter at Bruce Bruce's new stand-up show, or listen to University of South Florida Jazz Ensemble 1's big band compositions.
Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty
- What: A reimagined ballet performance of Sleeping Beauty
- When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
- Cost: Tickets start at $59
Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty reinterprets the beloved fairy tale through the beauty of classical dance and features spectacular fluorescent outfits. Audiences of all ages can experience Sleeping Beauty in a dazzling new light where color, motion, and storytelling come together in a sparkling show.
Bruce Bruce: Cool Since Day One Tour
- What: Bold stand-up comedy
- When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa
- Cost: $42
Bruce Bruce brings his Cool Since Day One Tour to Funny Bone Comedy Club in Tampa with brand-new material guaranteed to make audiences laugh. This adult-oriented stand-up performance showcases Bruce Bruce's signature storytelling and observational humor that combines sharp wit with laid-back delivery for an entertaining night of comedy.
USF Jazz Ensemble 1: Live in the Music Hall
- What: Big band classics
- When: Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 6 p.m.
- Where: New World Tampa, 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa
- Cost: $17.49
USF Jazz Ensemble 1, the University of South Florida's primary jazz ensemble, presents a dynamic evening of big band music. The 18-piece ensemble, led by Professor Tom Brantley, will perform both classic swing and modern jazz compositions, offering listeners creative arrangements and exciting improvisations.
Other Events
Tampa's weekend events offer high-adrenaline spectacle, laugh-out-loud comedy, and family-friendly tradition. Whether you're looking to watch professional bull riding, laugh with Josh Sneed, or enjoy a family day at the Children's Gasparilla, Tampa has it all:
- Professional Bull Riders: Unleash the Beast: Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7:45 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Josh Sneed: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
- Children's Gasparilla 2026: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from noon to 7:30 p.m. along Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa
More To Explore This Week
Weeknights in Tampa keep the momentum going with competitive sports, creative escapes, and classic stage and rock performances, proving that midweek experiences can still feel like headline events:
- Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Utah Mammoth: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Galaxy Forest (Buy One Seat, Get One 50% Off): Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 2821 S MacDill Ave., Tampa
- The Scarlet Letter: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. at American Stage, 163 Third St. North, St. Petersburg
- Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Event Center, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa