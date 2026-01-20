Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: January 23-January 25

Tampa is buzzing with an array of entertainment options this weekend. From ballet to stand-up comedy to classical music, there's something for everyone. Catch The Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty for a breathtaking reimagining of a classic fairy tale, enjoy a night of laughter at Bruce Bruce's new stand-up show, or listen to University of South Florida Jazz Ensemble 1's big band compositions.

Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty

What: A reimagined ballet performance of Sleeping Beauty

A reimagined ballet performance of Sleeping Beauty When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Where: Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $59

Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty reinterprets the beloved fairy tale through the beauty of classical dance and features spectacular fluorescent outfits. Audiences of all ages can experience Sleeping Beauty in a dazzling new light where color, motion, and storytelling come together in a sparkling show.

Bruce Bruce: Cool Since Day One Tour

What: Bold stand-up comedy

Bold stand-up comedy When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa Cost: $42

Bruce Bruce brings his Cool Since Day One Tour to Funny Bone Comedy Club in Tampa with brand-new material guaranteed to make audiences laugh. This adult-oriented stand-up performance showcases Bruce Bruce's signature storytelling and observational humor that combines sharp wit with laid-back delivery for an entertaining night of comedy.

USF Jazz Ensemble 1: Live in the Music Hall

What: Big band classics

Big band classics When: Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 6 p.m. Where: New World Tampa, 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

New World Tampa, 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa Cost: $17.49

USF Jazz Ensemble 1, the University of South Florida's primary jazz ensemble, presents a dynamic evening of big band music. The 18-piece ensemble, led by Professor Tom Brantley, will perform both classic swing and modern jazz compositions, offering listeners creative arrangements and exciting improvisations.

Other Events

Tampa's weekend events offer high-adrenaline spectacle, laugh-out-loud comedy, and family-friendly tradition. Whether you're looking to watch professional bull riding, laugh with Josh Sneed, or enjoy a family day at the Children's Gasparilla, Tampa has it all:

Professional Bull Riders: Unleash the Beast : Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7:45 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7:45 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Josh Sneed : Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Children's Gasparilla 2026: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from noon to 7:30 p.m. along Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa

