ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

A$AP Rocky Releases Jazz-Infused Track ‘Robbery’ With Doechii on New Album

A$AP Rocky released the project Don’t Be Dumb on Jan. 16, marking a major moment in his catalog and reigniting conversation across the hip-hop community. The album has been closely…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of ASAP Rocky on the left and Doechii on the right.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images / Bennett Raglin/Stringer via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky released the project Don't Be Dumb on Jan. 16, marking a major moment in his catalog and reigniting conversation across the hip-hop community. The album has been closely dissected by listeners and critics alike, with "Robbery" emerging as one of its most discussed and distinctive tracks.

"Robbery," a hip-hop song, is the 13th track on the album Don't Be Dumb. This moody, film-like song highlights Rocky's Harlem-influenced rapping style and features Doechii's fast-paced, collaborative vocals. Together, they create a tense, serious atmosphere that heralds the end of the album.

Rocky's past music releases and the personal security he has maintained throughout are referenced lyrically throughout "Robbery." This creates an interesting and thought-provoking topic for fans to discuss. The song also features an elaborate visual representation of the "Robbery" storyline that unfolds in great detail, maintaining the title and concept of the song.

Doechii delivers a bold and commanding verse that contrasts with Rocky's smoother delivery, pushing the song's energy into sharper territory. Online audiences have reacted strongly to her performance, frequently highlighting her contribution as a standout moment not only on the track but on the album as a whole.

From a musical standpoint, "Robbery" is defined by its jazz-influenced production, which sets it apart from much of Rocky's previous work. The fusion of moody instrumentation, smooth rap passages, and an edgier guest verse positions the track as one of the most distinctive songs in his catalog while also expanding the collaboration's creative scope.

ASAP RockyDoechii
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Leon Thomas, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and More to Perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards
MusicLeon Thomas, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and More to Perform at the 2026 Grammy AwardsKayla Morgan
Method Man at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony 2024
MusicMethod Man Got Flowers From Destiny’s Child After ApologyKayla Morgan
Rapper Travis Scott announces "play ball" prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
MusicTravis Scott Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha Set for Fall 2026 ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect