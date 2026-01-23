SZA Unveils Exclusive Bejeweled Vans at Paris Fashion Week, Merging Luxury With Skate Culture

SZA wore custom gemstone-covered Vans sneakers to the Louis Vuitton Fall 2026 Menswear show on January 20 in Paris. The GRAMMY winner serves as Vans' first artistic director. She showed off a one-of-one pair called "Ladybug Garden" created by Rachel Goatley, a jewelry designer from New York.

The white canvas Authentic 44 model had flowers, ladybugs, and leaf charms made from sapphires, topaz, opal, citrine, malachite, and diamonds. Gold rectangle shoelace tags displayed a "VANSZA" logo written in red. This silhouette retails for $55, but Goatley's crystals pushed this pair to four-figure status.

Goatley designed four more one-of-one pairs for the singer to wear throughout Paris Men's Fashion Week, according to Marie Claire. The collection spans the Authentic and Old Skool 36 silhouettes. It includes "Enchanted Forest," "Camo/Earth," "Radiance," and "Temperature CTRL." Each pair features custom enamel lace locks handcrafted in sterling silver and yellow-gold plating.

"Enchanted Forest" comes as an Old Skool 36 in Forest green with malachite, amethyst, pink sapphire, smoky topaz, and opal gemstones shaped as purple butterflies, flowers, and leaves.

"Radiance" features silver accents with diamond and opal gemstones on a black Old Skool 36.

"Camo/Earth" uses a gray colorway with smoky topaz, chocolate diamonds, emerald, malachite, star sapphire, pearl, quartz, and moonstone.

"Temperature CTRL" takes its name from the artist's 2017 album. It follows the Authentic 44 silhouette in navy blue. One shoe has yellow stones and gold accents, while the other displays silver accents with blue gemstones. The asymmetric design includes white, yellow, orange, blue sapphire, yellow citrine, and garnet gemstones.

The self-taught jewelry designer works as a creative partner at Greg Yuna New York. She has spent the past decade designing fine jewelry there. Her client list includes Kith, Bad Bunny, and Nigel Sylvester.

The singer joined Vans as artistic director in August under a multiyear creative partnership. Her role includes overseeing campaigns and co-creating production collections with new pieces and shoe styles.