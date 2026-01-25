Enter To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Florida State Fair

Soak up 12 days of nonstop fun with thrilling rides, classic fair food favorites, and live entertainment that brings the star‑spangled spirit to life. Enter now for your chance to win a 4 pack o tickets to explore creative competitions, agricultural showcases, and hands-on exhibits that highlight the traditions, talent, and Florida roots that make our Fair one of a kind.
“America’s Sunniest Celebration” ties directly into this historic moment, making the Florida State Fair one of the nation’s early-year platforms to build excitement for the July 4, 2026, anniversary events happening nationwide. The Semiquincentennial is recognized as a multi‑year effort to “Educate, Engage, and Unite” Americans leading up to the big day.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter to Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/25-2/6/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/25-2/6/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to the Florida State Fair
- Prize Value: $47
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Florida State Fair