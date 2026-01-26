ContestsEvents
Beat The Freaks And Win A Pair Of Tickets To YFN Lucci Plus A $50 Gift Card

smckenzie

The Freak show is hooking you up this week with a pair of tickets to see YFN Lucci at Jannus live on February 3, 2026 plus a $50 gift card. Listen all week for your chance to win!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/26-1/30/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  1/26-1/30/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to see YFN Lucci @ Jannus Live + $50 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Station
Beasly Media Group, LLC
