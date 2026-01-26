ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kanye West Apologizes For Problematic Behavior, Blames Bipolar Disorder in WSJ Ad

Rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, took to an ad printed in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal to apologize for deeply antisemitic rants and erratic behavior in recent years….

Erin Cline
Kanye West attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, took to an ad printed in Monday's edition of The Wall Street Journal to apologize for deeply antisemitic rants and erratic behavior in recent years. He began by recalling a 2002 car accident that damaged the right frontal lobe of his brain, an injury not fully recognized until 2023. He explained that, following the detection of his brain injury, he was diagnosed with bipolar I disorder, a struggle highlighted in the open letter: “Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick."

Ye admitted to past comments on slavery and other controversial statements, acknowledging the harm he caused. Addressing the Black community, he stated, "I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us."

Ye's life has been full of widely publicized incidents, notably interrupting Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs and announcing presidential campaigns. He is now undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder, with support from his wife, Bianca Censori.

Talking about recent difficulties in 2025, Ye said, “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem... Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

He expressed regret for those hurt by his actions and promised to take responsibility, saying, “It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ye is now seeking stability through medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes. His 12th studio album is rumored to be coming as soon as the end of January, with some speculating his apology may be a publicity stunt to gain support for the album. The apology ends with Ye's plea for understanding as he seeks recovery.

"I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home,” he stated.

Kanye West
Erin ClineWriter
Related Stories
Ne-Yo performs onstage in Los Angeles, California
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 27Bianca Barratt
Lil Durk, winner of the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award for "All My Life", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLil Durk Fights Use of His Lyrics as Evidence Ahead of April TrialKayla Morgan
Artist Cardi B and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrate following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7.
MusicViral Child’s NFL Pick Draws Cardi B Reaction Ahead of Patriots WinKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect