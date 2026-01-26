Kanye West Apologizes For Problematic Behavior, Blames Bipolar Disorder in WSJ Ad

Rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, took to an ad printed in Monday's edition of The Wall Street Journal to apologize for deeply antisemitic rants and erratic behavior in recent years. He began by recalling a 2002 car accident that damaged the right frontal lobe of his brain, an injury not fully recognized until 2023. He explained that, following the detection of his brain injury, he was diagnosed with bipolar I disorder, a struggle highlighted in the open letter: “Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick."

Ye admitted to past comments on slavery and other controversial statements, acknowledging the harm he caused. Addressing the Black community, he stated, "I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us."

Ye's life has been full of widely publicized incidents, notably interrupting Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs and announcing presidential campaigns. He is now undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder, with support from his wife, Bianca Censori.

Talking about recent difficulties in 2025, Ye said, “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem... Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

He expressed regret for those hurt by his actions and promised to take responsibility, saying, “It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ye is now seeking stability through medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes. His 12th studio album is rumored to be coming as soon as the end of January, with some speculating his apology may be a publicity stunt to gain support for the album. The apology ends with Ye's plea for understanding as he seeks recovery.