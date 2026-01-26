This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 26

Jan. 26 is a momentous date in R&B and hip-hop in many ways. Eight-time GRAMMY-winning songstress Anita Baker was born on this day in 1958. She shot to mainstream prominence with the release of her second album, Rapture (1986), which reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard R&B Albums chart. In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked it No. 404 on its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Baker shares a birthday with British R&B/soul legend Jazzie B, who was born in 1963. He is the founder of Soul II Soul, known for hits such as “Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)” and “Keep On Movin',” both featuring Caron Wheeler on lead vocals.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many iconic records have been released on this day.

1993: Paperboy released his debut album, The Nine Yards. With guest features from Angela Dauphiney and Rhythm D, it reached No. 48 on the Billboard 200 and No. 26 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2018: Migos launched their third album, Culture II. Featuring guest appearances from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, and Drake, among others, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the trio's second US No. 1 album.

2024: Kevin Gates dropped his fourth album, The Ceremony. It charted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2024: Benny the Butcher released his fourth album, Everybody Can't Go. Featuring production by The Alchemist and Hit-Boy, it peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard 200 and was his fourth release to make it onto the chart.

Cultural Milestones

January 26 is also remembered for significant cultural milestones.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has seen the industry suffer tragic losses.

1989: Donnie Elbert passed on at 52 following a stroke. He is remembered for hits like “Where Did Our Love Go” and “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch),” which peaked at No. 15 and No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

2011: Gladys Horton died at the age of 65. She was a member of the Motown girl group The Marvelettes, known for their 1961 smash single, "Please, Mr. Postman," which topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Motown's first number-one pop hit.