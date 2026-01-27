ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ne-Yo and Akon Announce 2026 ‘Nights Like This’ World Tour

If your playlist still has early 2000s hits on repeat, you might want to clear your calendar. Ne-Yo and Akon are teaming up for the 2026 Nights Like This global…

Kayla Morgan
Recording artists Ne-Yo (L) and Akon attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

If your playlist still has early 2000s hits on repeat, you might want to clear your calendar. Ne-Yo and Akon are teaming up for the 2026 Nights Like This global tour, bringing two powerhouse catalogs to one stage for a summer built on memories, movement, and music everyone knows by heart.

Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining run includes 57 cities across the globe. The tour officially launches Friday, April 24, at 3Arena in Dublin, then travels through major cities like London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, and Toronto. The final stop lands Friday, August 21, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Two Icons, One Shared Stage

This tour is more than a standard concert. Ne-Yo and Akon will perform in a back-and-forth format that keeps the energy flowing all night. Instead of separate sets, the show blends their performances into one dynamic experience that feels personal, interactive, and unpredictable.

Together, they represent an era that shaped radio, clubs, and pop culture. Their songs soundtracked school dances, late-night drives, and packed dance floors. Hearing them side by side turns the night into a full-on time capsule.

A Hit-Filled Night From Start to Finish

Fans can expect Ne-Yo favorites like “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” along with Akon staples including “Smack That,” “Lonely,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).” The setlist moves smoothly from slow jams to high-energy anthems, keeping the crowd singing from the first note to the last.

For longtime listeners, the show is a straight nostalgia rush. For newer fans, it is a chance to experience these songs live and understand why they still hit years later. Every stop is designed to feel like a celebration, not just a concert.

Ticket Information

Presales begin Wednesday, Jan. 28, followed by the general sale on Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available.

Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 Nights Like This U.S. Tour Dates

July 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
July 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 26 – Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre
July 28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 31 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
Aug 01 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug 05 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug 07 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug 08 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 09 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 18 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 21 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

akonNe-Yo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lauren Jauregui performs onstage during GLAAD's Fifth Annual #SpiritDay Concert at The Belasco on October 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLauren Jauregui Talks Self-Compassion and New Single After DWTS RunMelissa Lianne
Jordan Chiles attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club celebrates the launch of the 2025 Issue on May 16, 2025 in New York City.
MusicUCLA Gymnast Chiles Receives Flowers and Note From Beyoncé After Paris Olympics TributeMelissa Lianne
Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
MusicRihanna Plans Work With Alchemist and Knxwledge for New AlbumMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect