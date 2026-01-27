Ne-Yo and Akon Announce 2026 ‘Nights Like This’ World Tour
If your playlist still has early 2000s hits on repeat, you might want to clear your calendar. Ne-Yo and Akon are teaming up for the 2026 Nights Like This global…
If your playlist still has early 2000s hits on repeat, you might want to clear your calendar. Ne-Yo and Akon are teaming up for the 2026 Nights Like This global tour, bringing two powerhouse catalogs to one stage for a summer built on memories, movement, and music everyone knows by heart.
Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining run includes 57 cities across the globe. The tour officially launches Friday, April 24, at 3Arena in Dublin, then travels through major cities like London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, and Toronto. The final stop lands Friday, August 21, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
Two Icons, One Shared Stage
This tour is more than a standard concert. Ne-Yo and Akon will perform in a back-and-forth format that keeps the energy flowing all night. Instead of separate sets, the show blends their performances into one dynamic experience that feels personal, interactive, and unpredictable.
Together, they represent an era that shaped radio, clubs, and pop culture. Their songs soundtracked school dances, late-night drives, and packed dance floors. Hearing them side by side turns the night into a full-on time capsule.
A Hit-Filled Night From Start to Finish
Fans can expect Ne-Yo favorites like “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” along with Akon staples including “Smack That,” “Lonely,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).” The setlist moves smoothly from slow jams to high-energy anthems, keeping the crowd singing from the first note to the last.
For longtime listeners, the show is a straight nostalgia rush. For newer fans, it is a chance to experience these songs live and understand why they still hit years later. Every stop is designed to feel like a celebration, not just a concert.
Ticket Information
Presales begin Wednesday, Jan. 28, followed by the general sale on Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available.
Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 Nights Like This U.S. Tour Dates
July 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
July 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 26 – Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre
July 28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 31 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
Aug 01 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug 05 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug 07 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug 08 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 09 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 18 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 21 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome