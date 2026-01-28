A$AP Rocky Teams With Tokischa on New Single ‘FLACKITO JODYE’

A$AP Rocky's latest release is the new single "FLACKITO JODYE" featuring Tokischa, which also includes an official animated music video that points to a new Latino-influenced creative direction. The song combines A$AP Rocky's Harlem-style hip-hop with Latin rhythms and Caribbean energy, creating a hybrid sound through intentional cross-cultural collaboration.

"FLACKITO JODYE" represents an unmistakable collision of hip-hop and Latin American music, where Latin artists are no longer considered on the fringe of global music conversations but rather prominent participants. The album also represents an even larger trend in today's modern music landscape, where music is increasingly cross-cultural, and partnerships will transform playlists, nightlife, and the overall experience of each audience member across the planet.

Rocky performs in English, whereas Tokischa raps exclusively in Spanish. This allows both rappers to retain their identities without losing what makes them unique. Tokischa's inclusion of Dominican Spanish in hip-hop culture is paving the way for Dominican Spanish speakers to be included on a global scale, and, by doing so, she expands her identity beyond the Caribbean while remaining true to her cultural roots.

The accompanying video captures the artistic chemistry between Tokischa and Rocky through experimental, retro-inspired three-dimensional animation. Set along St. Nicholas Avenue, the visual link between Harlem and Washington Heights symbolizes migration, shared cultural memory, and the interconnected histories of Black and Latin communities in New York City.

Tokischa's rebellious attitude, high-quality fashion images, and hip-hop style graphics come together to create a look for the collaboration. Each artist has their own unique artistic view and voice, and both have total control over how they express themselves creatively. By incorporating animation, the brand and artist's creative journeys travel along parallel paths, introducing the viewer to the cross-cultural melding of their energies, which exists within the essence of the collaboration.