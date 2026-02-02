ContestsEvents
Beat The Freaks And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi is coming to Benchmark International Arean on May 8, 2026 and WiLD 94.1 is hooking you up with a pair. Listen all week, win or lose you are still in the house.

Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kid Cudi at Benchmark International Arena on May 8, 2026, as he brings the Rebel Rager Tour to the stage.

Known for his genre-defying sound and electrifying performances, Kid Cudi will be joined by an all-star lineup featuring A-Trak, Big Boi, and M.I.A. — making this one of the hottest shows of the year.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/2-2/6/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/2-2/6/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Kid Cudi
  • Prize Value: $$56.24
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

