Beat The Freaks And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi is coming to Benchmark International Arean on May 8, 2026 and WiLD 94.1 is hooking you up with a pair. Listen all week, win or lose you are still in the house.
Known for his genre-defying sound and electrifying performances, Kid Cudi will be joined by an all-star lineup featuring A-Trak, Big Boi, and M.I.A. — making this one of the hottest shows of the year.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 2/2-2/6/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/2-2/6/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Kid Cudi
- Prize Value: $$56.24
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation