Florida’s Spring Weather Forecast Brings a Change

There's no getting around that it's been a doozie of a winter throughout much of the United States, and spring weather can't get here soon enough. After months of frigid, recording-breaking low temperatures and snow and frost even in areas of the country that aren't used to it, it's time for spring. Sure, some areas, like Florida, don't get hit with winter weather like the rest, but it's even been chilly in those areas. So, what does the Farmer's Almanac say about the spring weather forecast for 2026?

Farmer's Almanac Releases Spring Weather Forecast for Florida

"Seasonal weather patterns play a key role in everyday planning—from agriculture and gardening to travel, outdoor projects and events," the Farmer's Almanac notes in their official 2026 spring weather forecast. "Understanding temperature and precipitation trends over time can help individuals and communities prepare for the months ahead."

The Farmer's Almanac gives long-range weather predictions for April and May, and those are separated into 18 U.S. regions.

According to the Almanac, looking at general weather patterns across the country, the experts over there are predicting warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the U.S., with the main exceptions being Washington, Oregon, Idaho and parts of Montana and Colorado, which are slated to get closer to or below seasonal averages.

Along with that, most of the country will be facing drier condition, with the exceptions of upper Alaska, Texas, Oklahoma, the northern Appalachians, the High Plains, the upper Midwest and the country's intermountain region.