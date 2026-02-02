Listen To Babs For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Mardi Gras

Big Easy, Big Thrills: Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Returns with All-New Cajun Flavors and 99.5 QYK has your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets.

Experience the energy of Mardi Gras with lively street performances, colorful costumes, and a party atmosphere you won’t want to miss. From classic New Orleans eats like beignets and po’ boys to specialty cocktails and family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone — plus all your favorite Busch Gardens rides and attractions.