E-40 Releases New Single ‘Pesos’ and Launches ON1 Infusion Wine

E-40 is back with new music, with his latest single "Pesos" now out following its Jan. 30 release via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment and Virgin Music. As of Feb. 2, the track is available and serves as the lead release from his upcoming project Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2, with a full release date still to be announced.

"Pesos" features Chef Boy and is produced by DJAYCP. The single is accompanied by an official music video directed by Jae Synth, which is the first new music and visual material released by E-40 since mid-2025. This single is part of the next installment of the Rule of Thumb series, after releasing Rule #1 in November 2023, and features collaborations with many artists, including NBA YoungBoy, Gucci Mane, Too $hort, Larry June, and LaRussell.

“Pesos” is E-40's first fresh song since August of 2025, having released the singles “Too Much” featuring Jason Martin and “Beating They A**” previously. With this single, E-40 progresses to the next installment of the Rule Of Thumb series, thereby illustrating his enduring career as one of the West Coast's most recognized artists.

Beyond music, E-40 is expanding his business ventures with the launch of ON1 Infusion Wine, part of a broader portfolio that includes spirits, wines, and ready-to-drink beverages.

"Launching ON1 Infusion Wine is the perfect way to celebrate Black Business Month and Black ownership," E-40 stated. "I wanted to introduce a new, high-proof flavored wine that offers quality, delivers on taste, and reaches a wider audience of consumers. Whether you're new to wine or a seasoned sipper, ON1 is for the perfect drink to turn any occasion into a celebration."