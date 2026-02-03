Lil Wayne Says ‘I Gotta Work Harder’ After Grammy Disappointment

The Grammy Awards are supposed to be music’s biggest night. For Lil Wayne, this year it also brought some familiar frustration.

Even though he is often called one of the greatest rappers alive, Wayne recently shared that he was not included among this year’s Grammy nominees for his own work. He did not stay silent about it.

“Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli,” the rapper tweeted.

The message was short, but it said a lot. Wayne congratulated others, but he also made it clear that he felt overlooked again.

A Shoutout to “Bill Beli”

Fans quickly noticed Wayne’s reference to “Bill Beli.” The nickname appeared to point to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Last April, Wayne visited the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where Belichick has ties. During that visit, Wayne was presented with a custom Tar Heels jersey featuring his famous nickname, “Tunechi,” according to ESPN.

The shoutout showed that even while expressing disappointment, Wayne kept his sense of humor and loyalty to people he respects.

A Familiar Feeling

This is not the first time Lil Wayne has felt left out by the music industry.

In 2024, he shared his disappointment about not being chosen to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The performance ended up going to Kendrick Lamar, even though the game was held in Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans. Many fans thought Wayne would be the perfect choice for such a big moment in his own city.

Looking back, Wayne admitted that he may have gotten his hopes up too high.

"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that,” he said in an Instagram video posted in September 2024.

His words showed honesty. Instead of blaming the NFL or anyone else, he took responsibility for assuming the opportunity was his.

Kendrick’s Big Night

This year may have added to Wayne’s frustration. Kendrick Lamar, who performed at the Super Bowl instead of him, had a major night at the Grammys. Kendrick won big in the rap categories, including Record of the Year for “Luther” featuring SZA.

For Wayne, watching another rapper succeed in categories where he once dominated may have felt like salt in the wound.

Tha Carter VI and No Nods

In 2025, Lil Wayne released his fourteenth studio album, Tha Carter VI. Despite his legendary status and loyal fan base, the album received zero Grammy nominations.

That was surprising to many fans who see Wayne as one of the most influential artists in hip-hop history. Over the years, he has shaped the sound of modern rap and inspired countless artists.

Still, Grammy recognition for his recent solo work has not come easily.

A Grammy History to Remember

Even with recent disappointments, Wayne’s Grammy resume is impressive.

He currently holds 5 Grammy wins and 28 nominations. The rapper received his first GRAMMY nomination in 2005 as a featured artist on Destiny's Child's "Soldier." He earned his first GRAMMY wins when he took home four awards at the 51st GRAMMYs in 2008, including Best Rap Album (Tha Carter III) and Best Rap Song ("Lollipop").

The 51st GRAMMYs were especially memorable. Lil Wayne made his GRAMMY stage debut at the 51st GRAMMYs when he performed "Swagga Like Us" with M.I.A., T.I., Jay Z, and Kanye West. Later in the telecast, he joined Robin Thicke, Allen Toussaint, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band for a performance of "Big Chief."

At that time, Wayne was at the top of the rap world. Tha Carter III was a huge success, and his Grammy wins confirmed his impact.

Still in the Game

Despite his public disappointment, Lil Wayne is not completely shut out of the 2026 Grammy Awards. He is nominated for "Best Rap Song" for his featured verse on Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky." The track also features GloRilla and Sexyy Red.

However, the nomination is for a collaboration, not for his solo work. That difference seems to matter to Wayne. Even though he remains respected enough to earn a nod as a featured artist, he has made it clear that he wants recognition for his own recent projects.

For an artist who has already proven himself many times over, the hunger is still there.